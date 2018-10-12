Hartlepool dance teacher with ‘most rewarding job in the world’ is hailed as a role model

A talented dance teacher who says she has the most rewarding job in the world is overwhelmed after being put forward for an award.

Hollie Sorelle McCully, 31, has been nominated for a Best of Hartlepool Role Model of the Year Award in recognition of her dedication to her students over the years.

Hollie Sorelle McCully (bottom left) with pupils.

Hollie teaches at Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, based in Whitby Street South, which she co-runs with her mum Val Armstrong.

The Hartlepool mum has been a well-known figure in the town, teaching youngsters a variety of dance styles over her four years as a professional teacher.

In that time she has seen many of her students go on to win prestigious national and international dance awards, take up places at top performing arts schools and perform in shows on the West End.

The nomination comes after two award wins already this year, with Hollie picking up a national Barbara Sharples International Choreographic Award (BSICA), for her choreography of two routines.

She won the Entertainment Express Award for her cabaret routine Juggernaut, which was performed by a group of 15 senior dancers aged 14 plus.

She also won the Clasique De Danse Award for Theatre Professional Teacher at the Floral Hall, in Southport, back in May.

On her latest recognition, Hollie said: “I am really honoured. “My job is literally the most rewarding job in the world and anything on top of that is a bonus. How exciting!”

Hollie has been dancing from a young age, moving to London to train at the age of just 11 and working professionally for nine years.

She then embarked on her teaching career in the town where she has worked full-time for four years.

Hollie also teaches at the school’s other bases on Teesside and Tyneside.

She recently had her first child, son Foxx McCully, but continued to show her dedication to her dancers, supporting them throughout their Dance World Cup competition in Spain this year.

The school returned home with three gold medal troupes; one world title duet; one silver medal duet; one silver medal tap solo and a bronze medal troupe.

Hollie joins a growing list of entries for this year’s awards.

