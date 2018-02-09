Hartlepool defendants dealt with by magistrates for assault, theft and criminal damage

The following cases saw Hartlepool defendants dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in Middlesbrough:

John Holland, 54, of Garside Drive, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months, a restraining order of two years, and ordered to pay £155 in fines, costs and compensation, for assault by beating.

Gary Cooper, 27, of Chester Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for nine months and ordered to pay £105 costs for threatening behaviour.

David Lloyd, 43, of Brus Corner, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £325 in fines, costs, and compensation for theft of a pedal cycle saddle.

Linda Hall, 56, of Farndale Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £584 for littering.

Carla Harland, 29, of Annandale Crescent, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £330 for smoking in a prohibited area.

Chantelle Harvey, 34, of Suggitt Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £330 for smoking in a prohibited area.

Jessica Wildberge, 24, of Lamberd Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £584 for littering.

David Mohan, 28, of Musgrave Walk, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay costs and compensation of £185 for criminal damage.

Heather Wood, 30, of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £370 for using a television without a licence.

Lorraine Earles, 50, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to seven days in prison and ordered to pay £115 costs for outraging public decency and threatening behaviour.