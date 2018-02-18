Hartlepool defendants sentenced for theft, drug offences and burglary

The following cases involving defendants from Hartlepool were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Stephanie Lister, 34, of Northgate, Hartlepool. Sentenced to a conditional discharge of six months and ordered to pay £93.85 compensation for three offences of theft.

Martin Tobin, 31, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool. Ordered to pay £310 in fines and costs for possession of cannabis.

Callum Beswick, 27, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool. Ordered to pay £215 in fines and costs and given three driving licence penalty points for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Steven Fawcett, 51, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool. Ordered to pay £245 in fines and costs for possession of a class A drug.

Ben Robinson, The Drive, Greatham, Hartlepool. Ordered to pay costs and compensation of £1,233 for assault and two offences of criminal damage.

Stephen Gibson, 42, of Whitburn Street, Hartlepool. Sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £200 costs for burglary.

Rebecca Whab, 21, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool. Sentenced to a community order for 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £335 in costs and compensation for assault and two offences of theft.

Lisa Burnett, 44, of Holt Street, Hartlepool. Sentenced to 28 days in prison, suspended for 12 months for failing to do unpaid work as part of a previous community order.