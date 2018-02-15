Hartlepool diving club offers taster sessions for those interested in the pursuit

Budding divers can dip their toe into the water with a new round of free taster sessions in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Divers will hold two try dive events to introduce people to the sport.

They take place on Sunday, February 18 and 25 in the swimming baths at Dyke House Sports & Technology College, Mapleton Road.

Dave Armstrong from Hartlepool Divers said: “We have done the try dives for a number of years.

“We welcome all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes, men and women.

“We are just trying to introduce people to the sport and see if it is something they want to do for holiday purposes or a lifestyle choice.

“We give instruction and let them experience being under water for perhaps the first time.

“If it is something they want to take up after that then it is up to them.”

Hartlepool Divers offer courses for anyone keen to take the sport further.

Dave said there are lots of opportunities locally for people to really explore beneath the surface and have fun.

“There are loads of wrecks and good wildlife to see,” he said. “It is brilliant around the North East.

“We are so lucky because we are so close to the sea.”

The club also travel further afield including the west coast and Scotland.

The two try dive events at Dyke House school take place at 4.30pm-5.30pm and are suitable for anyone aged 14 and over.

All equipment is provided by the club. Just take along a towel, T-shirt and swimming trunks or costume.

For more details contact Dave Armstrong by email at david.armstrong57@hotmail.co.uk or call 07940 524569.