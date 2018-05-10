Hartlepool dog owners urged to take the lead and sign up for hospice fundraiser

Dog owners are invited not to miss out on a day of fun and games in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

Its ninth annual Big Dog’s Day Out returns next month and includes a sponsored walk, grooming and agility demonstrations, doggy games, stalls, have a go agility and much more.

Taking place at Summerhill Country Park on Sunday, June 10, from 10am until 3pm, the highlight of the day on is a fun 10-class dog show including Most Handsome Dog, Prettiest Bitch and Waggiest Tail.

Hartlepool’s Bridge Veterinary Group is sponsoring the event, practice director Rachel Douglas said “This annual fundraising event is very popular in the Hartlepool community and offers a day of fun whilst raising vital funds to allow the ongoing work of Alice House Hospice.

“As a team we recognise the importance of the support and care which can be provided to loved ones and their families during extremely difficult times.

“It is a privilege to work alongside this amazing charity which offers so much to the local communities.”

Janice Forbes, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “I always look forward to this event and each year it attracts more and more dogs with 120 taking part last year.

“I would like to say a huge thanks to Bridge Veterinary Group who are once again sponsoring the event.”

Registration is £8 per dog or two for £13 and three for £16, which includes a doggy bag, rosette and entry to the dog show and doggy games.

To register, visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/dogs-big-day/ or ring Janice on (01429) 855536.