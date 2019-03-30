Hartlepool dog walker’s chance meeting with Sir Tony Robinson as TV legend films Coast to Coast series on Crimdon Beach

A dog walker got more than he bargained for when he took a morning stroll and stumbled upon a TV crew.

James Smith was shocked to find presenter and Blackadder star, Sir Tony Robinson filming the latest episodes of Channel 5’s Coast to Coast on Crimdon Beach

The 46-year-old, who was with his dog Sam, has only just returned to Hartlepool after working in the Highlands for the last 22 years, and hadn’t visited the beach for a long time.

He said: “I hadn’t been to Crimdon beach for years, so I decided to take the dog for a walk up there and that’s when I spotted Tony, I was quite shocked as it was totally unexpected.

“I didn’t get the chance to speak to him that much really as he was more interested in my dog - Sam is partially blind and deaf, so he lets anyone stroke him.

“He explained he was filming Coast to Coast and had been to Derwent Water over in the Lakes.

“He seemed a really nice and happy guy.” James Smith

“He shook my hand and posed for a picture, he seemed a really nice and happy guy.”

James, who now lives near Ward Jackson Park, says he will be staying tuned to see if he can catch the Crimdon episode of the Channel 5 show.

He said: “I stood and watched for a bit, he was just walking through the sand really, I couldn’t tell what he was talking about for the show.

“I’ll be watching out for the episode though, it would be nice to see the beach on TV.”

The first series of the show aired in March and April 2017 and saw Sir Tony explore northern England’s iconic Coast to Coast route, stepping off the beaten track to reveal the fascinating religious and industrial heritage that underscores this near-200-mile stretch of lush and diverse countryside.

Sir Tony shot to international fame as Baldrick in the BBC television historical comedy series Blackadder alongside Rowan Atkinson, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Tim McInnerny and Miranda Richardson.

He has since hosted several historical documentaries including the Channel 4 programmes Time Team and The Worst Jobs in History.

He has also written sixteen children’s books.