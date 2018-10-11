Hartlepool drink-driver caught driving to get more booze after tip-off to police

A drink-driver was caught as he drove to the off-licence for more booze.

Police received a tip-off telling them James Harrison may be driving his Citroen while over the drink-drive limit.

A court heard that Harrison had been to the pub on the way home from work, before having a can at home and then driving to the shop to get more alcohol.

But he did not get far and was arrested in his own street.

Harrison, who is self-employed, was banned from driving for 14 months when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

“Officers arrested Harrison in his own street,” said Alan Davison prosecuting.

“He gave a breath reading of 51, compared to the legal limit of 35.

“He does have a previous conviction for a similar offence, but that was more than 10 years ago.”

Harrison, 60, of Mitchell Street, Hartlepool, admitted driving with excess alcohol on September 24.

Cheryl Ford, defending, said: “Mr Harrison had been to the pub for a drink after work before going home.

“He had a can of lager in the house, not realising that would put him over the limit when he decided to drive to the off-licence for more drink.

“Mr Harrison is self-employed, and he is on a variable modest income.”

The bench disqualified Harrison from driving for 14 months, and ordered him to pay £290 in fines and costs.