Hartlepool drink-driver caught driving to get more booze after tip-off to police

A drink-driver was caught as he drove to the off-licence for more booze.
Police received a tip-off telling them James Harrison may be driving his Citroen while over the drink-drive limit.
A court heard that Harrison had been to the pub on the way home from work, before having a can at home and then driving to the shop to get more alcohol.
But he did not get far and was arrested in his own street.
Harrison, who is self-employed, was banned from driving for 14 months when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
“Officers arrested Harrison in his own street,” said Alan Davison prosecuting.
“He gave a breath reading of 51, compared to the legal limit of 35.
“He does have a previous conviction for a similar offence, but that was more than 10 years ago.”
Harrison, 60, of Mitchell Street, Hartlepool, admitted driving with excess alcohol on September 24.
Cheryl Ford, defending, said: “Mr Harrison had been to the pub for a drink after work before going home.
“He had a can of lager in the house, not realising that would put him over the limit when he decided to drive to the off-licence for more drink.
“Mr Harrison is self-employed, and he is on a variable modest income.”
The bench disqualified Harrison from driving for 14 months, and ordered him to pay £290 in fines and costs.