Hartlepool drug raids latest: One in court, 5 bailed and one released without charge

Police inquiries are ongoing after a string of early morning raids in Hartlepoool targeting a suspected drugs operation.

Cleveland Police officers, acting on intelligence, targeted various properties in the town as part of Operation Otley raids on Monday morning.

Specialist teams searched six homes, four in Wynyard Mews, one in Duncan Road and one in Lanark Road, all in the Owton Manor area, as they made seven arrests in relation to the possession and supply of Class A drugs, money laundering and other offences.

As well as quantities of the suspected drugs and paraphernalia, weapons, suspected stolen goods and a large amount of cash were also seized.

Officers believe that drugs have been coming into Hartlepool from another area of the country.

As part of the operation, a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of absconding from prison, a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of breaching a community order, a 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

All seven were taken into custody at Hartlepool Police Office for questioning following the raids.

Cleveland Police has now confirmed that the woman arrested on suspicion of breaching her community order appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court yesterday.

She was handed 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Police say the man arrested on suspicion of absconding from prison, was released without charge.

The others were all released under investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

During the raids police and colleagues from Hartlepool Police’s Antisocial Behaviour Team were joined by officers from the North East Regional Special Operations Unit.

Sniffer dogs and search teams were used to uncover potential evidence at each site.