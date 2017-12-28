Hartlepool education programme praised by Ofsted inspectors

An education programme which aims to help get people from Hartlepool into jobs has been rated as ‘good’ after a visit from inspectors.

Inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted spent two days in the town in November to look at the work carried out by Hartlepool Adult Education.

The service, which is run by Hartlepool Borough Council, bids to help jobless people gain sustainable employment – often for the first time – by helping them develop skills which are needed locally.

The Ofsted report following the inspection said: “Since the last inspection, leaders and managers have improved the achievement of adult learners on courses leading to qualifications.

“The proportion of apprentices who complete their programmes within the planned time improved significantly last year and is now good.

“Achievement on community learning courses and among learners with high needs is excellent.

The council has an ongoing commitment to grow the local economy and create new jobs Coun Kevin Cranney

“A high proportion of learners from both the adult skills and community learning programmes progress either to work or to further full-time education on completion of their programme.”

Coun Kevin Cranney, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s regeneration services committee – which oversees the service – said: “I would like to congratulate Hartlepool Adult Education on the outcome of its Ofsted inspection – it reflects the hard work of all members of staff and shows the excellent progress that is being made.

“The council has an ongoing commitment to grow the local economy and create new jobs – and Hartlepool Adult Education is playing a key role in helping us to achieve that by providing residents with the skills and qualifications they need to move into sustained employment.”

The report also found that data on learners’ achievements and the outcomes of teaching and learning observations is closely monitored and analysed, so that any under-performing aspects of provision are quickly identified and addressed.

It also said that effective procedures are in place to monitor and improve the quality of teaching and learning, with a clear focus on developing tutors’ skills through relevant training.

It was also found that tutors receive appropriate and timely support and guidance to improve their practice further, resulting in consistent improvements in teaching and learning and improved outcomes for learners.

The inspectors’ report also said that safeguarding arrangements for both learners and staff were effective, while managers and staff have a clear focus on promoting equality and diversity.

However, one area they identified as requiring improvement was managers’ evaluation of the quality of teaching and learning provided by sub-contractors.