Hartlepool entertainer to stage glam Valentines concert

Hartlepool entertainer Gina Pontoni is getting ready to impress at an upcoming Valentine’s concert complete with live band.
The cabaret-style show is being held at the Borough Hall on the Headland next month and she will treat the audience to a wide variety of music.
Gina, who has appeared in Las Vegas and sung on cruise liners, is giving a percentage of proceeds from the show to Dementia Friendly Hartlepool.
She told the Mail: “I perform at the Borough Hall once a year, it is my annual big event.
“It features the north’s finest musicians who all come together for the gig.
“It is an eight-piece band with a full brass section.
“I will be singing everything from Broadway showstoppers to Bond numbers, jazz and blues, comedy and 70s disco.
“I love it. I can’t wait.”
The show on Friday, February 16, will have a supper-club feel and can hold about 400 people. Tickets are selling well.
Doors open at 7.30pm and Mike Fenwick will be the compere for the evening.
A share of the proceeds from the night, including a raffle, will go to Dementia Friendly Hartlepool, the town’s umbrella organisation working to improve services for people with the condition.
Gina added: “I know quite a lot of people whose parents have dementia and just thought it would be a good cause.”
In previous years Gina has supported various charities including Alice House Hospice and the British Heart Foundation.
Almost 15 years ago, Gina, who is also a tarot card reader, fought back from the brink of death after a car accident.
She was given only a 10% chance of singing again but re-built her vocal cords with the help of a coach.
Tickets for the Valentines Concert are £20.
For more details call 07990 608939.