Hartlepool entertainer to stage glam Valentines concert

Hartlepool entertainer Gina Pontoni is getting ready to impress at an upcoming Valentine’s concert complete with live band.

The cabaret-style show is being held at the Borough Hall on the Headland next month and she will treat the audience to a wide variety of music.

Gina, who has appeared in Las Vegas and sung on cruise liners, is giving a percentage of proceeds from the show to Dementia Friendly Hartlepool.

She told the Mail: “I perform at the Borough Hall once a year, it is my annual big event.

“It features the north’s finest musicians who all come together for the gig.

“It is an eight-piece band with a full brass section.

“I will be singing everything from Broadway showstoppers to Bond numbers, jazz and blues, comedy and 70s disco.

“I love it. I can’t wait.”

The show on Friday, February 16, will have a supper-club feel and can hold about 400 people. Tickets are selling well.

Doors open at 7.30pm and Mike Fenwick will be the compere for the evening.

A share of the proceeds from the night, including a raffle, will go to Dementia Friendly Hartlepool, the town’s umbrella organisation working to improve services for people with the condition.

Gina added: “I know quite a lot of people whose parents have dementia and just thought it would be a good cause.”

In previous years Gina has supported various charities including Alice House Hospice and the British Heart Foundation.

Almost 15 years ago, Gina, who is also a tarot card reader, fought back from the brink of death after a car accident.

She was given only a 10% chance of singing again but re-built her vocal cords with the help of a coach.

Tickets for the Valentines Concert are £20.

For more details call 07990 608939.