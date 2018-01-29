Search

Hartlepool entertainer to stage glam Valentines concert

Hartlepool singer Gina Pontoni
Hartlepool entertainer Gina Pontoni is getting ready to impress at an upcoming Valentine’s concert complete with live band.

The cabaret-style show is being held at the Borough Hall on the Headland next month and she will treat the audience to a wide variety of music.

Gina, who has appeared in Las Vegas and sung on cruise liners, is giving a percentage of proceeds from the show to Dementia Friendly Hartlepool.

She told the Mail: “I perform at the Borough Hall once a year, it is my annual big event.

“It features the north’s finest musicians who all come together for the gig.

“It is an eight-piece band with a full brass section.

“I will be singing everything from Broadway showstoppers to Bond numbers, jazz and blues, comedy and 70s disco.

“I love it. I can’t wait.”

The show on Friday, February 16, will have a supper-club feel and can hold about 400 people. Tickets are selling well.

Doors open at 7.30pm and Mike Fenwick will be the compere for the evening.

A share of the proceeds from the night, including a raffle, will go to Dementia Friendly Hartlepool, the town’s umbrella organisation working to improve services for people with the condition.

Gina added: “I know quite a lot of people whose parents have dementia and just thought it would be a good cause.”

In previous years Gina has supported various charities including Alice House Hospice and the British Heart Foundation.

Almost 15 years ago, Gina, who is also a tarot card reader, fought back from the brink of death after a car accident.

She was given only a 10% chance of singing again but re-built her vocal cords with the help of a coach.

Tickets for the Valentines Concert are £20.

For more details call 07990 608939.