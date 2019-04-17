Hartlepool entertainer to stage masquerade music extravaganza

A Hartlepool entertainer is looking forward to staging a glamorous night of music.

Professional singer Gina Pontoni will transform The Borough Hall into an old-fashioned supper club for a Magical Masquerade.

In the two-hour show, Gina will sing a variety of types of music backed by a live eight-piece orchestra.

About 300 tickets have already been sold for the night on Friday, May 31, which will also raise money for Hartlepool Carers.

Gina, who has previously performed in Las Vegas and sung on cruise liners, said: “I try to recreate an old-fashioned supper club atmosphere with candles on the tables.

“There will be myself and a live eight-piece orchestra with full brass section.

“They are some of the finest musicians in the North East.

“It is going to be a very exciting music extravaganza. I will be singing everything from show songs, James Bond, jazz and 70s music.”

The night’s special guests will be Hartlepool pop group Liv’n’G, who are sisters Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher.

Proceeds from a raffle will go to Hartlepool Carers, based in Lowthian Road.

Gina added: “One of my dear friends is a carer for his dad.

“I like to support local charities and I don’t think there is enough funding for carers.”

Compere for the evening will be Chris Forsyth and the dress code is glamorous and masks optional.

Men should dress smartly and jeans are not allowed.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start and tickets are £20.

For more information, call 07990 608939.