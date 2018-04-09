Hartlepool families get involved in Commonwealth Games inspired sports fun

Hartlepool youngsters got the chance to get a flavour of the Commonwealth Games when they took part in a unique event.
Families from across the town were invited to try their hand at a range of different sports at a Commonwealth Games-themed family event held at Brierton Sports Centre on Brierton Lane.
The event took place on Thursday - to coincide with this year’s Commonwelth Games which kicked off this week in Gold Coast, Australia.
The fun day offered children and their relatives the opportunity to try out activities including table tennis, netball and badminton.
Organised by the Hartlepool Council Sports and Physical Activity Team, the event was a huge success, with large numbers turning out to get involved in the fun.
The Commonwealth Games was first held in 1930, and has taken place every four years since then.