Hartlepool families get involved in Commonwealth Games inspired sports fun

Hartlepool youngsters got the chance to get a flavour of the Commonwealth Games when they took part in a unique event.

Families from across the town were invited to try their hand at a range of different sports at a Commonwealth Games-themed family event held at Brierton Sports Centre on Brierton Lane.

Ramona Webb (4) jumping ad she took part in the Commonwealth Games themed sports event held at Brierton Sports Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

The event took place on Thursday - to coincide with this year’s Commonwelth Games which kicked off this week in Gold Coast, Australia.

The fun day offered children and their relatives the opportunity to try out activities including table tennis, netball and badminton.

Organised by the Hartlepool Council Sports and Physical Activity Team, the event was a huge success, with large numbers turning out to get involved in the fun.

The Commonwealth Games was first held in 1930, and has taken place every four years since then.

Tag rugby taking place during a Commonwealth Games themed sports event held at Brierton Sports Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

William Smith (4) taking part in a Commonwealth Games themed sports event held at Brierton Sports Centre. Picture by FRANK REID.

Isabelle Deakin (9) is full of concentration in her session of Table Tennis during a Commonwealth Games themed sports event held at Brierton Sports Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Table Tennis is the name of the game for Jack Liddell (6) as he plays his part in the Commonwealth Games themed sports event held at Brierton Sports Centre. Picture by FRANK REID.

Scoring a basket is Frankie Allen (4) as he competes in the the Commonwealth Games themed sports event held at Brierton Sports Centre. Picture by FRANK REID.

Norah Robinson (3) (left) and Lola Todd (6) team up for the Commonwealth Games themed sports event held at Brierton Sports Centre. Picture by FRANK REID.