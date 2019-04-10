Hartlepool families have a cracking time at Easter party

Families had a cracking time as they came together to celebrate Easter.

A party for local children and their parents was organised by the Bishop Cuthbert, Clavering and Hartfields Residents’ Association.

Children and their families had a fabulous time.

It took place at Hartfields retirement village on Saturday when more than 40 children enjoyed an egg hunt, disco, food and party games.

Clavering-based entertainers Faces Galore entertained the children with a magic show and balloon modelling and doing facepainting.

Every child who attended went home with a free Easter egg thanks to Neil Wales, the manager of Middle Warren Sainsbury’s which supported the event by donating the sweet treats.

The party was the third family-themed event to be organised by the residents group to create community spirit, after similar parties at Halloween and Christmas.

Enjoying the magic show.

Fran Charnock who is a resident of Hartfields and also the residents’ group was described as a driving force behind the events.

Glen Hughes, a member of the residents’ group, said: “It was well attended and the kids really enjoyed it.

“We would like to say a massive thanks to Hartfields as without them we would have been snookered to try to find somewhere as there is no community building for Bishop Cuthbert or Clavering.

“Our sole aim is to provide help, support and provide events to our community, ran by our community.”

Faces Galore staged a magic show and entertainment for the children