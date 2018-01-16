Hartlepool family celebrates five generations with arrival of ‘little miracle’

A Hartlepool family is celebrating five generations after welcoming the ‘miracle’ baby they never thought they’d have.

New mum Amy Kelsey, 23, is overjoyed with the arrival of her daughter Lucy-Ann Robinson, after being told that she may never be able to have children.

Five generations, (L-R) Amy Kelsey with daughter Lucy-Ann Robinson, Amy's mum Lisa Whiteside, Amy's nanna Ann Whiteside and Amy's great-granddad William Fothergill.

The care assistant who lives with engineer fiancé Matthew Robinson, 26, in Cundall Road, has struggled to conceive for the last five years and was in the process of starting tests for IVF when she fell pregnant.

Her gorgeous daughter was born three weeks early at the University Hospital of North Tees on December 14, 2017, and became the fifth generation in her family.

Lisa Whiteside, 42, from Chepstow Walk, who is a chef at the Duke of Cleveland, has become the baby’s nana and is adored by her as well as Lucy-Ann’s grandad Gary Crosby, 42, from Great Ayton.

Ann Whiteside, 61, from Throston Grane Lane who works in customer Service at Tesco, has become a great-nana, while William Forthgill, 86, from Wiltshire Way, has become a great-great granddad.

William met his late wife, Elizabeth Forthgill, at the cinema in Hartlepool, but she sadly died in 2016.

Amy said the family are now back at home and are overwhelmed with happiness with their little bundle of joy.

She said: “I have been trying for five years to have a baby and I was due to have testing for IVF the week I found out that I was pregnant back in April or May last year.

“I couldn’t believe it and it took a while for it to sink in.

“I had to do a few tests before I could get my head around it.

“I was told when I was 15 that I might not be able to have a baby as I had cysts on my ovaries.

“So people couldn’t believe it when I found out and everyone is saying that she is a miracle.”

But it wasn’t an easy pregnancy for Amy, who delivered Lucy-Ann by caesarean section, as she was told by doctors on a few occasions that they were concerned that the baby wasn’t moving and that water had been lost from around the baby.

But despite it all, little Lucy-Ann is a happy healthy baby, who has left the family besotted.

And the future looks bright for the happy couple who are due to get married, once their new arrival gets settled in.

Amy added: “We have been engaged for six years, after Matthew asked me in the Royal Navy Club in the town on Remembrance Sunday which was also my 18th birthday.

“He knew it was a special day for me, as my mum and grandad John Whiteside - who passed away back in 2016 aged 61 - and I, used to take part in Remembrance Parades together, as he was in the Army.”

She added: “At the moment Lucy-Ann just sleeps, she is a lovely calm little baby.”