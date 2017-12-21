Hartlepool family’s Christmas lights win recognition in national competition

A Christmas-mad Hartlepool family have won a special prize after lighting up their home with festive decorations.

Michelle Simpson and Dean Hogg always decorate their home a one step further every year.

Hartlepool Stop, Look and Glisten Christmas house light decoration winners on Motherwell Road, Michelle Simpson with children Shay Hogg, 11 and Macie-Jai Simpson, 11.

Now, the family’s hard work at bringing an extra sparkle to their street has won them a prize in the Royal Mail’s Stop, Look and Glisten competition, run in conjunction with the Hartlepool Mail.

The family will receive a special framed photograph of their lights and 50 commemorative Christmas stamps.

They are also in the running for a national prize of £1,000.

Michelle, 40, said she was delighted when she learned the family home in Motherwell Road had scooped the prize in the competition.

She said: “People kept sending me links to the competition, saying I should enter, so I thought why not? I am really pleased to have won.”

Michelle said 31-year-old Dean is the main one behind the Christmas decorations and adds to them every year.

She said: “We started off with just a few, but then just add more and more each year.”

Dean, a self employed property developer, even makes a lot of the decorations himself.

The couple, who live with their six children, Chloe-Leigh Simpson, 21, Bailey Simpson, 18, Ewan Simpson, 15, Abbie Hogg, 13, Macie-Jai Simpson, 11, and Shay Hogg, 11, started the festive celebrations when the children were small.

Michelle said: “They say they are embarrassed about them now, but they still bring all their friends round to see them so they can’t be that embarrassed.”

With the family’s home not being on a main road, Michelle said there’s not that much passing traffic to see the decorations, but now more people might go and have a look.

The Stop, Look, Glisten campaign encouraged homeowners to transform their properties into magical award-winning grottos that even Santa Claus would be proud of.

Royal Mail spokesman David Gold said: “Light decorations are a particular favourite. That’s why we decided to launch our Stop, Look, and Glisten competition, to encourage people across the UK to take pride in their decorations and share them far and wide.”