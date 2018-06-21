Hartlepool festival promises ‘bigger and better’ weekend for 2018 event

Hartlepool Waterfront Festival is set to be bigger and better when it returns next month.

Following on from the success of last year’s event which attracted 15,000 visitors, the fun starts on Friday, July 20, at 5pm and continues through until Sunday, July 22, at 5pm.

Crowds enjoying themselves at the Waterfront Festival.

All the activity will take place at the town’s marina.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “This year’s theme is “Oh I Do Like To Be....” so pull up a deckchair and get ready for an arts festival the likes of which the town has never seen.

“As a borough and a region, one of our best features is our proximity to the sea and we can’t wait to celebrate it through art.”

After bringing two classics to last year’s open-air cinema, this year will include a full evening of films. The Friday Film Fest will start at 5pm with Finding Nemo, followed by Boy and Bicycle and The Goonies.

The fun will continue from noon to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, with something to suit everyone.

Working with community groups in Hartlepool, Stockton International Riverside Festival will be staging a warm-up procession with costumes, music and performances and the main stage will focus on music.

The Jib Market is the festival’s pop-up party market that will play host to a range of street food sellers, performers and entertainers.

And, some of the region’s best working artists will this year come together on the Arts Beach to deliver free drop-in workshops.

There will also be water-based activities and other fun attractions, including the solar-powered cinema, a 50ft inflatable sperm whale and a hilarious family show Bellevue Hotel.

For more information, visit www.hartlepoolwaterfrontfestival.co.uk.