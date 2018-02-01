Hartlepool firefighters called in to help battle blaze at former school

A dozen firefighters from Hartlepool were called in to help fight a blaze which has torn through an old school site.

The officers were drafted in help after the former Eston Park School in Burns Road, Middlesbrough, caught light.

The fire, captured on camera by David Reidy.

The alarm was raised at 7.15pm yesterday and Cleveland Fire Brigade remains on the scene.

At its height, eight pumps and a hydraulic platform were called in to help the effort.

Hartlepool's crew were called to the scene at 8.15pm with two appliances from Stranton Fire Station

They were released from the incident at 5.50am.