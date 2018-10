Firefighters were called to tackle a shed blaze at a home in Seaton Carew today.

One engine from Hartlepool Stranton attended a property on Mary Rose Close at 4.15pm.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera to put out the shed fire.

The shed was totally destroyed by the fire and damage was also caused to the conservatory of the main property.

The windows of the neighbouring home were also damaged.

Firefighters left the scene at 4.36pm.