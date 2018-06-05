Hartlepool firm energised for hospice help

A Hartlepool-based business can now proudly display its support for the town’s Alice House Hospice.

Leading energy consultancy Utility Alliance, on Hartlepool marina, recently became a member of the hospice’s Guild of Patrons.

It means the business commits to raise at least £5,000 a year for the hospice after being a staunch supporter of its work for some time.

Now the company has been presented with a plaque from the hospice to display in its offices in acknowledgement of its generous support.

Greg Hildreth, a corporate fundraiser for the hospice, said the Guild of Patrons was vital to raising much-needed funds.

He added: “The warmth and support that the team at Utility Alliance have shown towards our patients is inspiring and their generosity helps to sustain the care services that we take so much pride in delivering to our community.”

Utility Alliance was one of the lead sponsors of town runner Lee Dodgson, who raised £43,000 for the hospice’s patient care when he ran from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Ian Willis, PR manager at Utility Alliance, said “Our staff are delighted to be supporting such an important organisation in Hartlepool, things have got off to a great start and we are keen to be involved in events throughout the year to help raise both funds and awareness for this wonderful cause.”

Utility Alliance also has premises in Newcastle and Sheffield.

Businesses wishing to support Alice House can contact Greg on (01429) 855529 or email ghildreth@alicehousehospice.co.uk.