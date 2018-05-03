Hartlepool firm hosting annual charity ball to help people with autism

One of Hartlepool’s most successful companies is planning a supercars-themed annual fundraising ball for charity.

The sixth annual summer ball is being planned by JDR at Hardwick Hall Hotel in Sedgefield, and this year the money raised will be donated to Daisy Chain.

Fun at last year's Daisy Chain Ball.

The ball will be held on Friday, June 15, kicking off at 6.15pm.

Mandy Marriner, one of the organisers, said this year the theme for the black tie ball is the JDR Logo – Red, White and Black, with a fast cars twist.

She said the car rides will be starting in the afternoon at 5pm and going through into the late evening.

Mandy said: “The Sporting Bears Motor Club will be offering dream rides in a host of high end supercars in exchange for a requested donation.

“There will be a Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and Lamborghini to name a few and families are welcome.”

As well as a three-course meal, there will be raffles, an auction and a disco and live entertainment will be performed by The Jersey Boys and a firework bonanza.

For more information about the auction lots visit www.jdrcharityevents.co.uk, it will be a live auction and anyone can bid.

Mandy said: “As part of our commitment to supporting our community JDR Cable Systems Ltd Hartlepool organise events year on year, to raise money in support of local charities and causes.

“Having now raised just under £100,000 our local charity fundraising efforts just keep getting better and better, a massive thank you to everyone.”

And, once again the company is hoping to raise a large amount for Daisy Chain, which supports children and adults with autism.

She said JDR and Daisy Chain greatly appreciate any support companies can give them with sonsorship and donations and all money raised will go to the charity.

The cost of this event is £650 per table of 10 or £65 per person.

If you would like any further information, would like to book for the event or become a sponsor, contact either mandy.marriner@jdrcables.com or christian.wain@jdrcables.com or telephone 01429 851890.