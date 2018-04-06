Hartlepool firm pledges new alliance to support hospice

A Hartlepool business has forged an even stronger alliance with the town’s hospice.

Energy consultancy firm Utility Alliance has become an official patron of Alice House Hospice.

Alice House Hospice newest patrons, Utility Alliance.'From left Utility Alliance CEO Darren Sutherland, Utility Alliance MD Bob Moore, hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth and hospice senior fundraising manager Julie Hildreth

It means staff at the company, based on Hartlepool marina and which already supports the charity, will get even more involved in money-raising ventures to help pay for care for people with life limiting illnesses.

Utility Alliance bosses were given a tour of Alice House’s facilities in Wells Avenue.

As patrons they will commit to giving a minimum of £5,000 a year.

Greg Hildreth, in charge of corporate events and social media at the hospice, said: “We have enjoyed a really positive relationship with Utility Alliance from the start.

“They are a great organisation and they give a lot to the community. It is great to get them formally involved as patrons.”

Utility Alliance recently raised cash for the hospice when staff wore purple clothing for Purple Week.

Last year, it also sponsored a support van to runner Lee Dodgson as he ran 827 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats for the hospice.

Utility Alliance said they were keen to get more heavily involved and will be supporting high profile events such as It’s A Knockout and Colour Run later in the year.

Ian Willis, PR and marketing manager, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with the hospice.

“Everyone in Hartlepool and the surrounding areas has a connection with it and it’s a charity close to he hearts of our staff.

“We do lots of work in the community and it’s good to be involved in such a worthwhile cause.

“We were given a tour of the facilities and spoke in depth about how much money they need, the services they provide and saw first-hand the hard work and dedication of the team there.

“We will be doing regular fundraising throughout the year.”

Utility Alliance are the 11th member of the hospice’s Guild of Patrons which has raised over £600,000 since it was established in 2006.

Greg added: “It’s absolutely vital. We rely heavily on the support of businesses as well as the community and goes a long way to helping sustain our services and provide care that patients and families need.”