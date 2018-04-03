Hartlepool firm predicts more growth tahnks to staff determination

A Hartlepool firm is predicting more growth - on top of the expansion that it announced just days ago.

Bosses at Solomons Europe, which is based at UK Steel Enterprise’s Innovation Centre on the Queens Meadow Business Park, told of the “new and exciting ventures kicking off in the region” which could lead to more employment in hartlepool.

While the firm has a base near Warrington and a special projects site in Cumbria - its Hartlepool office was set up by director Ian Hedley in 2014.

It has quadrupled its office space to accommodate the current 17-strong team of qualified quantity surveyors.

Ian explained how new projects across the region “will hopefully enable us to capitalise on our blossoming reputation and increased recognition throughout the North East.”

The firm is confident of more growth after recent support from the North East Process Industry Cluster and the Association of Cost Engineers.

But Ian added: “In reality, it is our employee’s ongoing contribution and determination to do the best job possible for our clients that is key.

“Our team has a wealth of experience in the process and engineering sectors and are therefore ideally positioned to take up opportunities in these growth areas. It’s a very exciting time for the North East and we are very much looking forward to working on new projects, expanding our client base and growing the Hartlepool office further.”

The firm recently annoubced that it had taken over more office space at the Innovation Centre for in-house training, coaching and meetings.

It had all been done with the support of the team at UK Steel Enterprise which is the business support subsidiary of Tata Steel and which runs the centre.

And Solomons also took on two staff - Ryan Dodds, 23, Josh Brown, 27, who have both won places on the company’s Accelerated Quantity Surveying Pathway.

The pathway is a five year programme to develop the skills qualified surveyors will need in the future as the firm continues with its predicted expansion.