Hartlepool football fan creates England flag to back World Cup progress

Red, white and proud, an England fan from Hartlepool has created this St George flag to boost support for his country in the World Cup.

Headland man Paul Moore painted the flag on communal grass in the St Cuthbert Crescent area in support of Gareth Southgate’s side.

The England flag created by Paul Moore in St Cuthbert Crescent, the Headland, Hartlepool.

And Paul hopes it will bring the team continued good luck as they look to bring home the trophy from Russia.

“I do it every two years when England are usually in a tournament,” said Paul.

“I’ve seen that people have been sharing pictures of it on the internet which is really nice to hear.

“I’m actually surprised by the reaction.

“I did it on the Monday and obviously England won so it must have brought a bit of luck to the team.

“I mapped it out with a piece of string and then painted it and I think it’s turned out great.

“It looks really good in the nice weather and thankfully it hasn’t rained much because it would’ve washed away by now.”

England left it late to beat Tunisia with a goal from captain Harry Kane in the final few minutes sealing the three points.

The team play Panama on Sunday at 1pm in their next group game before going on to face Belgium next Thursday.

Paul says he hopes England can claim glory in a major tournament for the first time 1966 but added that he is not expecting it.

“We left it late on Monday like we usually do but got the job done,” said Paul.

“I think we’ll probably get knocked out in the first knockout round because that’s what England always seem to do.

“If we stay in the World Cup I’ll have to keep on painting the flag every week!”

Neighbours have also given their support with Margaret Moon, 64, saying: “I really like what Paul’s done.

“It’s great for him to take the time to do it and all the kids have been out having a look.”