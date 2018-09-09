Hartlepool fun runners hit streets for Great North Run

Inspirational athletes from Hartlepool joined over 40,000 runners to take part in the Great North Run.

In the region of 43,000 people attempted this year’s gruelling 13.1 mile half marathon from Newcastle to the South Tyneside coastline.

Great North Run 2018. Tim Ward from Hartlepool.

Among those from Hartlepool was Tim Ward, 32, who was running for the Middlesbrough and Teesside Philanthropic Foundation.

Tim, who owns a bid writing consultancy company, said: “It’s been fantastic, what an experience – the atmosphere was just incredible.

“It was quite a mental challenge as your body is wanting to stop but your mind is telling you to carry on.

“I did the run in two hours and 25 and I’ve raised in the region of £300 for the foundation, so I’m pretty pleased with that.”

The foundation is a registered charity that helps businesses and individuals join together to make Middlesbrough and Teesside better places in which to live, work and do business.

Taking part for the fifth consecutive year was Hartlepool’s Team Sally raising money for Alice House Hospice in memory of town woman Sally Holbrook who died in a car crash in December 2012.

The team of 10 was led by Sally’s husband Phil Holbrook who completed his 28th Great North Run.

A team of runners also raised money for Hartlepool’s Families First North East, including the charity’s manager Paul Thompson, to support disabled and disadvantaged children and young people.

Mo Farah won a record fifth Great North Run with a course time of 59 minutes and 26 seconds, while Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot was the fastest woman with a time of 67 minutes and 43 seconds.

However, for most the day was about the fun runners who raised much needed funds for worthwhile causes.

Thousands of spectators lined the course handing out much needed refreshments and treats.