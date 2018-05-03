Hartlepool fundraiser’s marathon efforts for charity in memory of tragic mum

A Hartlepool woman has completed the first of two running challenges for the town’s hospice.

Debbie Wise is putting her best foot forward to support Alice House Hospice and has raised more than £800 so far.

Melanie Brackstone who died aged 31.

Debbie, who lives in the town, has been has been running for just a few years, but after completing her first Great North Run in 2016 decided to push herself with an even bigger test of endurance.

She applied for the 2018 London Marathon, initially not expecting to receive a place, but was both nervous and exited when she received a notification that her application had been successful.

After speaking with friends, Debbie decided that she wanted to raise money in memory of her friend’s sister, Melanie Brackstone, who was just 31 when she died following a battle with cancer, and nominated Alice House Hospice as her chosen charity.

She completed the run in five-hours and 48 minutes and is keeping her fundraising and training going for this year’s Great North Run, also in aid of the hospice.

The atmosphere was amazing and I would recommend the London Marathon to anyone Debbie Wise

Debbie said she wanted to thank everyone who has supported her, especially her husband, Anthony, and daughter, Chloe, all of her work colleagues at ZF in Peterlee, Melanie’s family and everyone at Hartlepool Run Fit.

She said: “It was an amazing experience and I’m glad to help such a brilliant cause.

“The atmosphere was amazing and I would recommend the London Marathon to anyone as a runner or a spectator.”

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, said: “Congratulations to Debbie on such a great achievement. This is a fantastic personal success, an amazing fundraising result and a lovely tribute to Melanie.

“This type of support is very important to hospice services and makes a real difference to the lives of patients and their families.

“I’m really pleased that Debbie will be continuing to support hospice care and I would like to wish her the best of luck in the Great North Run.”

Anyone interested in running the Great North Run for Alice House Hospice should contact Greg on 01429 855529 or email ghildreth@alicehousehospice.co.uk.