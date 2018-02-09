Hartlepool gets £666,000 boost thanks to the Lottery

More than £666,000 of National Lottery funding was invested in Hartlepool in 2017 alone, new figures have revealed.

Thirteen National Lottery grants were awarded in Hartlepool during last year, providing a vital boost to arts, sports and heritage projects alongside community groups helping those most in need.

Ore Oduba

A wide variety of local projects received National Lottery funding last year, including:

• £9,948 to Hartlepool Men’s Shed to extend their premises;

• £98,217 to Hartlepool Families First to enhance their facilities for young people with complex needs;

• £15,000 to the 2017 Hartlepool Folk Festival 2017.

And now town causes could win even more cash as bosses aim to find the ntion’s favourity Lottery-backed causes.

These town winners, or any organisation that has ever received National Lottery funding, has the possibility of gaining nationwide acclaim by entering The National Lottery Awards 2018 – the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

National Lottery Awards winners’ will receive a £5,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

Strictly Come Dancing winner and TV Presenter, Ore Oduba, hosted the National Lottery Awards 2017 BBC One show.

He said: “There are thousands of ordinary people doing extraordinary things with National Lottery funding within communities across the country. The National Lottery Awards are a rare opportunity to put the spotlight on those who truly deserve it.

“So if you know a Lottery project that’s making a positive difference, now’s the time to nominate.”

Projects can be nominated for a National Lottery Award in seven categories; Arts, Education, Environment, Health, Heritage, Sport and Voluntary/Charity to reflect the breadth of funding that the National Lottery invests in.

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or call 0207 293 3329. Entries must be received by midnight on April 6.