Hartlepool gin bar proposal due for decision

A former nightclub in Hartlepool could be turned into a new gin bar.

Proposals for the building in Church Street also include plans to create a student gallery and coffee shop, and five apartments.

It was last occupied by Pulse nightclub but has been closed for some time.

The proposals will be considered by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Planning Committee tomorrow (Wednesday).

A change of use is sought by the applicant to subdivide the bar on the ground floor into separate units for the gin bar and student gallery/coffee shop.

It is proposed for there to be five residential apartments on the upper floors.

Supporting documentation submitted by agents Davis Planning Partnership state: “The application by introducing upgraded residential accommodation on the upper floors gives the building a new life by an appropriate residential use.

“The commercial premises in the area are important to the vitality of the area.”

New shop fronts with retractable canopies to allow for outdoor seating is also part of the application.

The premises is identified as a ‘key building’ within the council’s Church Street conservation area.

A council officer states in a report to councillors that while the gin bar proposal is acceptable in a town centre location, it would mark a move away from council intentions to reduce late night uses in the Innovation and Skills Quarter area – a hub for creative industries with greater day time use of Church Street.

But the officer added: “In principle there are no objections to this proposal.

“The alterations... are positive steps which should bring this building back into use.

“This is a priority building for redevelopment within the area.”

The council’s public protection team recommend that if approved the gin bar and student gallery/coffee shop should only be open until midnight to protect people living in the area.

Gin is now officially Britain’s favourite spirit after a record 47 million bottles were bought last year.