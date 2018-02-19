Hartlepool girl guides take to the airwaves for worldwide event

Brownies and girl guides in Hartlepool spoke to units all over the world when they took to the airwaves for a special event.

Around 30 youngsters aged from seven to 14 took part in Girlguiding Hartlepool’s

Youngsters get ready for the day

Thinking Day on the Air on Saturday.

Held at the Tees Valley North Scout Centre, in Brierton Lane, they used HAM radios to speak to fellow guides in Australia, America and Ireland.

They also learned Morse code, how to cracked secret code and learned how to communicate using flags.

Karen Lee, division commissioner for Girlguiding Hartlepool, said: “Thinking Day on the Air is a worldwide event and means we communicate with other units and groups around the world and pass on our Thinking Day message.

Brown Owl Linda Peacock with Charlotte, Amelia and Ellie signalling with flags

“They have absolutely loved it. It is something we hope to repeat.”

The amateur radios were the same kind used to speak to astronaut Tim Peake in space.

Charlotte, nine, said: “It was really fun, I memorised how to spell my name in sign language.”

Savanna, aged eight, said: “The thing I most enjoyed was working in groups to help each other.”

Around 30 youngsters from units across Hartlepool took part in the event.

The day was supported by members of the Radio Society of Great Britain. Regional manager Ian Douglas said: “They have been fantastic.”