Hartlepool girls football team honoured with civic reception

A girls football team has been recognised for their incredible achievements in the sport with a special civic reception.

Clavering Primary School’s Girls Football Squad are celebrating after winning three competitions and reaching the final of the National League Trust Northern England Finals.

The Clavering Girls team at the North East of England Finals with Chris Burton (HUCSF), and Clavering staff Jessica Facchini and Neil McAvoy.

Since January the eight girls have won the Hartlepool Schools’ Football Association Girls’ League as well as being crowned the Hartlepool Champions of the National League Trust Football Competition, winning the final under the floodlights at Victoria Park.

They then travelled to Harrogate – along with Clavering deputy headteacher Neil McAvoy and staff member Jessica Facchini – to compete in the North East of England Regional Finals of the National League Trust Football Competition.

Having won their group, the girls won a tense final against Portobello Primary School of Gateshead.

In recognition of their achievements they were invited to a special ceremony by Councillor Paul Beck and Mrs Mary Beck, Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool.

Mr McAvoy, said: “Obviously, all eight girls in our squad have done exceptionally well to reach the final of the North of England Finals.

“However, what we are most proud of is the spirit that the girls have played with – their togetherness and team spirit, their communication, cooperation and collaboration, their determination, grit and resilience – has been truly outstanding.

“They are fantastic ambassadors for the power of sport and for the town of Hartlepool.

“Throughout their time in office, Councillor Beck and Mrs Beck have shown Clavering fantastic support, particularly our efforts to promote healthy, active lifestyles.

“As they approach the end of their time as Mayor and Mayoress, it was lovely of them to, once again, acknowledge our children’s achievements.”

Three days after their celebration with the Mayor and Mayoress, the Clavering squad travelled down to Bradford to compete in the Northern England Finals.

They won their semi-final 2-0 against Kelsall School of Chester but lost their next game 1-0 to St Joseph’s Primary School from Birkenhead.

Throughout their journey to the final, the girls have been supported by Pools Youth Girls FC and Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation.