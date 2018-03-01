Hartlepool Golf Club captain tees up £21,000 of donations for good causes

A golf captain has gone a fairway to helping good causes after raising over £20,000 during his year at the helm.

Neal Thornley and other members of Hartlepool Golf Club have supported Alice House Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support over the last 12 months.

It has been an unbelievable year for me as captain of Hartlepool Golf Club Neal Thornley

The charities were nominated by Neal when he took over as the club’s captain last year.

He and fellow members generated £21,000 through a range of fundraising activities, with £10,000 each going to Alice House and Macmillan, and £1,000 to be split between lady captain Brenda Corney’s chosen charities, the Great North Air Ambulance and The Bubble Foundation UK.

Neal said: “It has been an unbelievable year for me as captain of Hartlepool Golf Club.

“I would like to thank members, family and friends for their continued support to the club’s chosen charities.

“We’ve had lot of fun raising money for two special charities.”

Events including music nights, a psychic night, collections on a pub-to-pub walk, a Boxing Day Dip, the Great North Run and a coast-to-coast bike ride saw members raise funds for the charities.

Neal was the latest in a line of captains at the club to support Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, which offers specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults every year.

Hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth said: “Congratulations to Neal and members of the club on an amazing year.

“This is a wonderful contribution and all of the money will be used to fund care and support for hospice patients and their families.

“Neal and his family and friends have done an incredible job and I know how proud he is to be part of something so special.

“Thanks to Neal and everyone who has supported him in his role.”

Representatives from the hospice and Macmillan attended a presentation day at the club, based in Hart Warren, to receive the donations.