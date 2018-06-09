Hartlepool Golf Club’s new captain is teeing up to support hospice

Hartlepool’s hospice is on tee after being backed again by a golf club’s incoming captain.

Alice House Hospice continues to receive warm support through its long-standing relationship with Hartlepool Golf Club.

Neil Ashby, the golf club’s captain for 2018-19, has followed many of his predecessors by nominating Alice House as his chosen charity.

He has a number of functions planned throughout the year and is also taking part in the Great North Run to raise much-needed funds to provide hospice care for people and families affected by incurable illnesses.

Neil recently visited the hospice for a coffee and a tour of the building, where he met with staff.

He said: “It was great to see first-hand what goes on, and my main inspiration in supporting Alice House this year was unfortunately my stepsister Susan Dunn, nee Ashby, who sadly passed away in the hospice through cancer at the age of 38. “It was always in my mind to support this great cause. Also with so many past captains supporting Alice House, I wanted to carry on the support and affinity with the golf club.”

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at the hospice, has worked closely with Hartlepool Golf Club since 2009.

He said: “We were delighted to welcome Neil to the hospice and discuss his motivations and plans for the year.

“He and his family have direct experience of hospice care, having sadly lost Susan at a young age.

“The members of Hartlepool Golf Club are remarkably generous and have shown great kindness over the years. “I would like to congratulate Neil on his captaincy and wish him all the very best for the year ahead.”

It will cost Alice House £3.2million to provide its current range of services this year, yet the hospice receives only 15% of that through government funding.

The outstanding £2.7million must be raised through fundraising. To find out more about how you can support Alice House, contact Greg on 01429 855529 or email ghildreth@alicehousehospice.co.uk.