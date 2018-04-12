Hartlepool grandad dies in road accident

A driver has died after his car overturned on a road in Hartlepool this afternoon.

Cleveland Police issued a statement this evening, identifying 67-year-old Herbert Mark Ashley.

Mr Ashley died after his car was involved in an accident in West View Road in Hartlepool at around 1.45pm.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Herbert leaves wife Ellen, adult children and grandchildren, and his family has this evening said they have been left devastated at his death and that he will be very sadly missed.

"They have asked to be left in peace while they try to come to terms with what has happened.

"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with them at this very difficult time."

West View Road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 13.45 to West View Road to a report of a road traffic collision.

"We dispatched our hazardous area response team and a double-crewed ambulance and requested support from the air ambulance.

"A doctor was at the scene."