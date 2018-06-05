Hartlepool grandad thanks the town for making his final wishes come true

A cancer battling grandad has thanked the ‘amazing’ people of Hartlepool who have helped make his last months so special.

Thomas Fletcher, 49, was given the devastating news that the chemotherapy being used to treat the stomach and bowel cancer was not working last year.

Tommy Fletcher.

The last six months have seen the town rally around to make his dreams come true, with charity Miles for Men even helping Thomas, known as Tommy, to tie the knot with his sweetheart Jacky.

Thanks to generous fundraisers, the couple - who have been together for 25 years - married last Christmas at The AVenue in the town.

He also last month got to meet his favourite WWE star Daniel Bryan when the Smack Down tour came to Newcastle’s Metro Arena last month, thanks to a Miles for Men led community campaign and the Hartlepool Mail.

The town community and Miles for Men have been with the family every step of the way and now Tommy, in an emotional video, has hailed their efforts and said staff at the charity are his ‘guardian angels’.

Jacky and Thomas Fletcher on their wedding day at the AVenue, Hartlepool.

He said: “I want to thank a million people.

“I would like to thank everybody who has helped the wedding.

“But most of all I would like to thank Miles for Men and Walk for Women, they have changed my life so much in the last six months.

“I can’t put into words how I feel. I am beaming inside because of them.

Tommy Fletcher and wife Jacky.

“There are so many nice people on the team.

“You are like brothers and sisters, an extended family.”

Tommy, who beat cancer once before in 2015, praised the efforts of the community whose donations funded his wedding to Jacky.

The ceremony followed a public appeal launched by the charity, who had first been contacted by the couple to ask if they could take a break in the caravan run by the fund.

Jacky and Tommy Fletcher with their grandson Thomas Fletcher. Picture by FRANK REID

The father-of-two said his wedding day was ‘amazing.’

He said: “That day was amazing, I couldn’t thank you enough for what you did there.”

The charity and community effort also made a second wish come true for Tommy, who got to meet his favourite WWE star Daniel Bryan when the Smack Down tour came to Newcastle’s Metro Arena last month.

The charity launched a social media campaign and the Mail contacted WWE to arrange the meeting.

He said the efforts that people had gone to help him had really touched him, adding: “My heart goes out to you week in week out.

“You are all unbelievable.

Jacky and Tommy Fletcher with Ralph Foster (left) and Stephen Picton from Miles For Men. Picture by FRANK REID

“You are guardian angels, not just to me, but to so many others.”

Miles for Men fundraiser Stephen Picton who, filmed the video, called Tommy an amazing man and said the charity are behind him 100%.

He said Tommy would also like to get in touch with an old friend called Neil Davison from the town who he knows through their mutual interest in scooters.

The pair last saw each other 28 years ago and Tommy would love to meet up with him again,

If anyone is able to help please email: mail.news@northeast-press.co.uk