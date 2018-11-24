Hartlepool grandmother’s dying wish to see husband rejected by visa officials

A grandmother’s dying wish to be reunited with her husband has been rejected by Home Office officials.

Syed Habibur Rahman, who lives in Bangladesh, applied for a visa to visit his wife Jamirun Nessa, 66, who has lived in Hartlepool for 17 years.

Syed Dulal with a copy of his father's visa refusal letter from the Home Office

Despite Mrs Nessa being critically ill in James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, and a letter of support from her doctor, the Home Office has refused the application.

It says Mr Rahman’s application contained various inaccuracies and details provided by him of his income does not tally with his bank account, leading officials to question whether he would return to Bangladesh.

But the couple’s son Syed Dulal, 48, says his father only wants to visit his family and has described the situation as “a nightmare”.

Syed, who lives in Dyke House, and runs Seaton Tandoori, said: “It is my mum’s last wish to see him.

Syed with his mother in James Cook University Hospital.

“My father has been to this country several times and has never overstayed and has gone back home.

“It has really hurt my mum. She is crying because she thought my dad was coming.

“Anything could happen any minute. It’s like a nightmare.

“I phoned him and he started crying. He thinks this is his last chance to see mum.”

There is no right to appeal the Home Office’s decision, only to apply again which would take several weeks.

Syed added: “We can’t wait weeks or months. My dad’s not coming to stay, we can confirm that.

“He says he can’t stay because it’s too cold. He is elderly as well and has had a heart bypass operation.”

Mrs Nessa, who has five children and 25 grandchildren, who all live in the UK, has final stage chronic kidney disease, heart failure and chronic renal failure and requires dialysis several times a week.

In the Home Office’s refusal letter to Mr Rahman, 75, it said it had considered the compassionate nature of the visit.

But it said it was not satisfied Mr Rahman gave an accurate picture of his finances including that he would be able to cover all the costs of his visit, or that he has enough ties in Bangladesh to return to.

The letter adds: “I am further not satisfied that your personal and financial circumstances demonstrate that you are genuinely seeking entry to the UK as a visitor and that you intend to leave the UK at the end of your visit.”