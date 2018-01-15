Hartlepool groups urged to apply for Bags of Help from Tesco

Groups, schools and charities in Hartlepool are being urged to get their skates on and “bag” some extra cash as part of an initiative being undertaken by a national supermarket chain.

The Bags of Help community grant project is being organised by Tesco, but local organisations are being slow off the mark to take advantage of the cash offer.

So far the scheme has helped support 10,000 local community projects nationwide – including a number of initiatives in Hartlepool.

But in recent times, applications for help from town groups and schools have fallen away.

Now Selina Wilson, community champion at Tesco Extra Hartlepool, in Burn Road, is urging local organisations to apply for a community grant.

“The funds are generated through the purchase of our 10p bag for life,” explains Selina.

“Three successful applicants are chosen every two months and are voted for in store with a blue token which each customer should receive at the checkout.

“The applicant with the most votes will receive £4,000 towards their project, with £2,000 and £1,000 respectively going to the others.

“Unfortunately applications for Hartlepool projects are very low at the moment, and we are urging the local community to apply for this much-needed funding.

“As a result, I am asking schools, youth centres, clubs, volunteer groups, residents’ associations, community centres and charities to think about any specific projects or ideas they would like to achieve, and apply for Bags of Help now.

“Grants can be awarded for the improvement of a space/facilities, the purchase of new equipment, the expansion of an ongoing initiative or with help to fund a new one.

“As long as it benefits a range of people, your application will be considered.”

To date, Tesco Extra Hartlepool has helped to fund a range of projects across the town including Ward Jackson Park community mosaic, a new Peter Pan sculpture, flowerbeds and trees in the Burn Valley Gardens, new equipment for Men’s Shed and new kit and improved facilities for various Hartlepool sports clubs.

“Supported by Groundwork, a project management team, you can apply online to be considered for funding for a specific project.

“Anyone wanting to apply for a Bags of Help grant should send in their applications now at www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp and make sure this funding benefits Hartlepool and our residents, and not a town nearby.”