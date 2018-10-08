Hartlepool hair salon cut above the rest with regional award win

Staff at Hartlepool hair salon have proved they are a cut above the rest after winning a regional award.

Anna Campbell Hairdressing in York Road has won the 5 Star Hair Salon accolade in the North East Hair and Beauty Awards.

Staff at Anna Campbell Hairdressing celebrate their award win at thr North East Hair and Beauty Awards.

The salon was shortlisted for the honour in the Cleveland category after being nominated by loyal customers.

The town salon went head to head with others from across the region in the hope of winning the top industry award.

And the team of dedicated stylists received the honour at a ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel in Newcastle, which brought together outstanding professionals in the North East’s beauty industry to celebrate their work.

On their win, salon owner Anna Campbell said: “I can honestly say I’m unbelievably overwhelmed and humbled to have a great support network that has helped me achieve this amazing accolade.

“From my husband and my family, to my fabulous team, who work to an amazingly high standard to deliver outstanding service along with first class hairdressing.”

Anna Campbell Hairdressing has previously won the Mail’s Salon of the Year Award, which was also down to public vote.

And earlier this year the salon was shortlisted for the English Hair and Beauty Awards, but missed out on taking home the overall title.

Anna, who has been in the hair and beauty industry for 27 years and has been a salon owner for 12 years, thanked her customers for their loyalty.

She said: “I’m also blessed to have loyal clients who have supported me for over 25 years.

“I’m lucky that I truly love hairdressing and there is nothing more rewarding than making people feel and look amazing.

“Hairdressing isn’t just a career it’s a lifestyle and I’m proud to say that I am in this amazing industry.”