Hartlepool Hawks cheerleading academy left devastated after studio break in

A group of Hartlepool cheerleaders have been left devastated after their studio was targeted by yobs for a second time.

Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy was broken into sometime between Thursday, December 21 and Wednesday, January 3, while the squad was away for the Christmas holidays.

The damage done to the Hartlepool Hawks studio on Moreland Street.

The studio and reception area of the two upper floor units in Moreland Street, Hartlepool, were trashed by yobs but nothing was taken.

Beccii Taylor, 27, who runs the academy, has been left heartbroken by the break in, which was discovered on Wednesday morning.

She believes the intruders were looking to steal cash and valuables from the reception area.

Beccii said: “Individuals have broken into the main building and targeted us.

During happier times: Beccii Tyalor with cheerleaders Ellie Jones, 14, and Leah Wintersgill, 14.

“No other businesses in the building were broken into.

“This is the second time this has happened as we were broken into back in September 2016.

“They broke two doors and smashed the glass with a fire extinguisher and the glass has shattered everywhere.

“We don’t keep any money there, but obviously they thought we do because we put a lot on social media about our fundraising.

The break in caused damage to two doors.

“So we think they were looking for money when they trashed the place, as the two small TVs and speakers were left.”

Beccii, who has had the studio on Moreland Street for around five years, said although nothing valuable was taken, the incident has left the children upset and frightened.

She added: “The landlord has said he will repair the doors for us and we have secured the place so its just a case of tidying up and pulling together.

“But it affects the kids as they are really upset and some of them are really scared, thinking that there is someone out there who doesn’t like them so is breaking in.

Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleaders.

“The kids were crying when they found out and it is going to take a while for them to feel safe again.

“We have children from as young as two to adults and it affects them all.”

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “The incident took place some time between Thursday, December 21 and Wednesday, January 3.

“Police are making inquiries and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. “