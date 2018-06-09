Hartlepool Hawks fun day will help cheerleaders get to Europe

Hartlepool’s Hawks Cheerleading Academy is inviting people to a fun day this weekend to help send young athletes to Europe for a prestigious competition.

The Hawks are hosting an annual fun day at the Travellers Rest, Stockton Road, tomorrow, from 11am to 5pm.

Organisers say it will be a great day for all the family with lots of things to see and do for all ages.

Hawks teams and guests will stage live entertainment throughout the day.

There will also be lots of stalls, activities and games to enjoy.

Proceeds from the day will go towards fundraising efforts to take 14 Hawks teams and 45 athletes aged between eight and 19 to the European Cheerleading Championships.

The prestigious event takes place in the Netherlands next month and the Hawks need to raise £20,000 to cover transport, accommodation, overseas training, training kit and uniforms.

Last year, the Hawks raised £25,000 to represent the town by sending 42 members to the European Championships that were held in Croatia.

They returned with an impressive haul including two gold medals and three silvers.

Sunday’s event is free to attend and all are welcome.