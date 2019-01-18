Hartlepool historians’ Boer War park statue fund keeps growing

A fund to replace a statue in tribute to people from Hartlepool who fought in the Boer War has received another boost.

The History of Hartlepool group is trying to raise £25,000 for a new statue of a Boer War Soldier in the town’s Ward Jackson Park.

The design for the new Boer War statue in Ward Jackson Park

It is to replace the statue in tribute to the war in South Africa from 1899-1902 that was stolen in 1968 and has never been replaced.

The fund’s latest welcome donation of £305 came courtesy of Ye Olde Durhams Social Club in St Aidan’s Street.

Club committee member Michael Bates and Durham Light Infantry member Brian Coward organised an event at New Year to raise cash towards the replacement statue, the top prize being a ride in a 180mph Aston Martin and many other gifts too.

Peter Brown presented the cheque to history group treasurer Steve Close.

The old statue was stolen, presumed for scrap, in 1968.

Steve said: “Another event at the Olde Durhams will take place later this year for the same charitable cause so donations for the raffle or auction will be most welcome.

“A big thank you to all those who contributed.”

The history group is appealing for people to support the fund as the original bronze statue was bought by public subscription in 1906.

It was designed by the famous English sculptor FW Doyle-Jones.

The new statue has been designed by Ray Lonsdale who is probably best known for Seaham’s Tommy statue of a First World War soldier.

Steve added: “It seemed fitting that a local sculptor and artist was used to replace a memorial created originally by a local sculptor and artist.

“Ray works in steel, and the memorial will contain approximately 3,500 pieces which works out roughly to £6 a piece.

“This is a local project that will create a beautiful replacement statue that will be of benefit to visitors to the Victorian Ward Jackson Park, and will ensure the memorial stands tall as it once did.”

Hartlepool Borough Council have granted planning permission for the replacement statue which will stand on the original plinth in the park.

Historic England have also given their backing to the project.

Donations to the fund can be made via the website gofundme.com by searching for The Replacement Boer War Statue or using the following link gofundme.com/the-replacement-boer-war-statue