Hartlepool home residents enjoy trip to Beamish thanks to community project

Time travelling care home residents from Hartlepool have taken a journey through the history of the North East – all thanks to a generous allotment project.

Residents living at Queens Meadow care home in Hartlepool were treated to trip to Beamish Museum by the Waverley Terrace Community Allotment.

The Hartlepool Borough Council backed project gave two residents the opportunity to visit the popular tourist attraction, in Beamish, County Durham.

Irene Kimber and Mavis Wise have been lending their support at the allotment and were given tickets as a thank you.

They were taken to the open air museum by bus alongside carer Tommy Hall and spent the day visiting the old streets and shops, which provide example of everyday life in urban and rural North East England during the 1820s, 1900s and the 1940s.

Speaking on her visit, Irene said: “It was a treat to go to Beamish.”

Mavis added: “We both felt like we had been transported into the past. It brought back lots of memories.”

The pair returned to Queens Meadow care home on Stockton Road with and a selection of memorabilia from the museum’s gift shops.

Home manager at Queens Meadow, Julie Armstrong, said: “They both thoroughly enjoyed their day out and were talking to the other residents about what they saw and experienced.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Waverly Terrace Community Allotment for sending our residents to Beamish.

“We’re only too happy to lend our support to the allotment project and the residents love spending time there.”