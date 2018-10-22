Hartlepool hospice supporter goes the extra mile to boost funds

Alice House Hospice supporter David Cranson was tri-umphant when he took part in the Hartlepool Big Lime Triathlon recently in order to raise funds for the local charity.

David is an army veteran who lost most of his sight through a hereditary condition, and he was helped around the course by his friend and guide Darrel Slater.

From left, Darrel Slater, Linda Bellerby from Alice House and fundraiser David Cranson after his Big Lime Triathlon.

It was the third time that David has completed the challenge, which consists of a 750-metre swim, a 20K bike ride and a 5k run, all in and around Hartlepool.

Each time he has taken part, David has chosen to raise money for his local hospice.

This time he completed the triathlon in 02:16:14, just short of his own personal best, but a fantastic result nonetheless.

David said: “The swim can be very daunting, but Darrel motivates me and gives me the confidence I need to succeed.

“I am pleased to say that this year’s swim was the fastest I had done to date.

“The crowds at the triathlon are awesome and it is lovely to hear people shout out my name.

“I am always amazed by the support I receive from the town and I would like to thank everyone who sponsored me and for helping me raise £244 for the hospice.”

Janice Forbes, Community Fundraiser at Alice House said: “David is such an inspirational man, who is very proud to support Alice House Hospice.

“All his hard work directly helps our nurses to care for patients; without people like David and his sponsors, we would not be able to help the people who need us.”

Darrel, also an army veteran, was quick to praise David’s drive and determination.

He said: “David is a fantastic individual, his enthusiasm is infectious.

“It is a pleasure to support him with the triathlon,” he added.

If you would like to take part in a sponsored challenge of any kind, in order to support Alice House Hospice, please contact Janice on (01429) 855536 or get in touch via jforbes@alicehousehospice.co.uk