Hartlepool hospice volunteer nominated for award

Dedicated volunteer Alan Fawcett is in the running for honours after devoting a decade to helping a hospice.

The Hartlepool man is so loved by the team at Alice House Hospice that they have nominated him for a Best of Hartlepool Award.

Nothing is too much trouble for Alan. He has a lovely personality, good sense of humour and will work every hour to help patients and families who are facing difficulties most of us can’t even imagine. Hospice official

But Alan was stunned to be highlighted and said: “I am surprised and honoured to have been nominated.”

Alice House Hospice provides free specialist palliative and end of life care to patients from Hartlepool and East Durham.

Alan started working there as a volunteer in 2008.

“He is now voluntarily working five days a week - for eight hours a day - and does longer if he’s needed.”

He works as a van assistant collecting bagged donations and furniture.

You will also find him in the hospice’s shops when needed but he can turn his hand to anything.

A spokesman said: “He opens and locks up, cashes up, sorts donations and serves customers.”

He helps out at some of the hospice’s well-known events such as Dogs Day Out and the “Colour Run.

“Nothing is too much trouble for him,” said the spokesman. “He has a lovely personality, good sense of humour and will work every hour to help patients and families who are facing difficulties most of us can’t even imagine.

“Everyone working for Alice House whether staff or volunteers would love to see Alan recognised for the incredible service he has unstintingly given for many years.”

He joins a growing list of entries for this year’s awards.

