Hartlepool hospital patients face disruption as operations 'cancelled for next two weeks'

Hospital patients in Hartlepool are set to have operations cancelled as services suffer 'unprecedented' levels of demand.

The North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that all non-urgent planned operations will be cancelled for the next two weeks.

Cancer-related and time-critical procedures will go ahead as planned, but out-patient appointments could also be cancelled.

The move from the trust comes after NHS England told hospitals across the country they could delay operations until the end of the month because of winter pressures.

People have also been urged to only attend hospitals in emergency situations due to increased pressures on accident and emergency departments.

The North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust posted on Facebook: "Please THINK before coming to hospital.

"As is reflected nationally across the NHS, the trust is experiencing unprecedented levels of demand for services.

"Following advice from NHS England, we have taken a number of urgent steps, which include cancelling all elective operations for the next two weeks except those that are cancer related or time critical and reviewing all outpatient clinics and cancelling appointments as appropriate for a two week period.

"We apologise to all patients who are affected, but we must focus all of our resources on the patients who are in the most urgent need of care.

"Can we please remind the public not to come into our emergency department unless it really is an emergency.

"If you are unsure you can call the NHS 111 service to speak to a trained call handler who can arrange for you to be seen by an out of hours GP service or call an ambulance if that’s what you need.

"Your local pharmacist may also be able to help and having a fully stocked medicine cabinet is also advised.

"Thank you for helping us to prioritise the most seriously ill and injured patients this winter."

The national decision to allow procedures to be delayed comes as part of a bid to try to free up hospital staff and beds.

Officials have estimated that up to 55,000 operations could be deferred across the country.

NHS England has also announced that sanctions for mixed-sex accommodation breaches will be temporarily lifted, with current NHS rules stating men and women should be treated on different wards.