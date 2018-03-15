Hartlepool hospital trust thanks staff after inspectors praise improvement

A hospital trust has been praised by a health watchdog for its “very good improvement” after an inspection.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hartlepool and North Tees hospitals, has been rated as ‘good’ overall following an inspection by independent health and social care regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The rating is an upgrading from ‘requires improvement’, which the trust was rated as following the previous inspection.

The trust received positive recognition from the CQC in each of the five elements inspected: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust interim chief executive Julie Gillon said: “On behalf of the trust board, I would like to thank each and every member of staff for the commitment they show, every single day, to provide the high quality patient care.

“The achievements outlined and recognised by the CQC are testament to the dedication of everyone who works for and with the organisation – not only our doctors, nurses and other clinical staff on the frontline, but the hundreds of support staff, volunteers and partners who keep its services running smoothly around the clock, 365 days a year.

“Since our last inspection in 2015, where we were rated as “requires improvement”, we have been working very hard to further improve the standards of care we provide and it is great to see those efforts recognised.

“However, while this is a good report, it is important that we are not complacent as we know there will always be things that we can do better. No hospital or health care system is perfect and we still have much work to do to make sure our patients continue to experience high quality care for many years to come.”

A team of inspectors inspected urgent and emergency care, medical care and maternity care at the University Hospital of Hartlepool and University Hospital of North Tees during November 2017. At both hospital sites, the trust’s overall rating improved from requires improvement to good.

At the University Hospital of Hartlepool, the rating of services improved overall because maternity services had improved, but they were said to be challenges, with a need for better access times to antenatal services.

Ellen Armistead, deputy chief inspector of Hospitals for the North, said: “Since our last inspection at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, in July 2015, the rating for the trust has improved from requires improvement to good.

“Inspectors observed outstanding examples of care.

“We witnessed medical professionals going above and beyond the call of duty.”