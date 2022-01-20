Hartlepool house suffers smoke and fire damage after late-night blaze
The fire brigade spent more than two hours dealing with a blaze at a house in Hartlepool on Wednesday night.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said the fire started in an outhouse at the property in Stockton Road at around 9.30pm on January 19.
The fire service said the house was occupied at the time but nobody required rescuing.
Three fire engines from Hartlepool and Billingham stations attended.
They used two hose reels and jets, six breathing apparatus and three thermal image cameras to put the fire out.
It caused smoke damage to the whole of the property and a rear lounge suffered 60% damage.
A spokesman for the fire brigade said: “The fire stated in an outhouse and caused smoke damage to house.
"The house was occupied but there was no need for rescue.
"We got there around 9.30pm and left just after midnight.”
The cause of the fire is being investigated.