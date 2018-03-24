Hartlepool in line for dog waste bag dispensers - would you use one?

Hartlepool is set to get 40 free dog waste bag dispensers at key locations across the town to combat fouling.

Hartlepool Borough Council is working in partnership with a company called TiksPac and the dispensers will be installed at no cost to the authority.

TiksPac is an innovative environmental concept whereby stations for the free distribution of dog waste bags are sponsored by businesses which have their logo on display.

Hartlepool’s dispensers were identified within the Clean and Green Strategy, which sets out the council’s vision for clean and well maintained streets, parks, other green spaces and highways.

Coun Dave Hunter, chair of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “I’m delighted we are able to install 40 dog waste bag dispensers throughout the town. No community should have to put up with streets and green spaces polluted with dog fouling and these dispensers will help residents work alongside us to tackle dog fouling.”

Installation of the dispensers began this when two stations were place in Rossmere Park. Fens and Rossmere Ward councillors are delighted with the move.

Coun Alan Clark said: “Dog mess is unsightly, messy and even a potential health hazard, so I’m delighted to see two new dog waste bag dispensers being installed at Rossmere Park.”

Coun Jim Lindridge added: “These dispensers will be handy if you forget to bring a bag, but ultimately, it is the responsibility of all dog owners to carry bags with them and pick up after their dog.”

Coun Bob Buchan said: “I’m pleased these dispensers will be available for dog walkers and support anything which will help reduce the amount of dog fouling.”