Hartlepool jazz singer Gina hopes to hit the right note on First Dates

Is love on the cards for Hartlepool tarot reader Gina Pontoni? Viewers can find out tonight.

Jazz singer Gina, 52, appears on tonight's edition of Channel 4 hit First Dates.

Gina with date Nik

Will she hit the right note when she meets 57-year-old singer-songwriter Nik?

Gina is staying tight-lipped, but looking forward to seeing how the show turns out.

"I don't get stage fright, so I wasn't frighted on the date, but I'm a bit nervous to see how it looks on screen," she said.

Gina's edition was originally scheduled for next week - she even appears in Radio Times - but was brought forward at short notice.

She was contacted by the production company to be told her debut would be going out this evening.

"There has been a change of plan - I only found out last night that it was happening," she said.

Gina is ready for love after spending years on the road with her singing career.

"My love life was put on hold because I was never in one place long enough to settle down,2 she said.

"I was living like a gypsy for years and years.

"When I finally came home, I just thought 'It is the right time.' I love First Dates, so I decided to apply to go on the show.

The programme is filmed at the Paternoster Chop House restaurant in Central London and diners are welcomed by maître d' Fred Sirieix.

"Feed was gorgeous, he was just lovely," said Gina.

"In fact all the staff were lovely. Everybody was great and it was a wonderful experience."

To find out of Gina and Nik hit it off, tune in to First Dates at 10pm tonight on Channel 4.