Hartlepool lap dancing bar changes approved by councillors

Councillors went against the advice of their own officers to support a planning application for a lap dancing bar.

The operators of Little Black Book,in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, went to Hartlepool Borough Council for retrospective planning permission for a new UPVC window and shop front cladding.

Council officers recommended it be rejected saying the style and type of material used was harmful to the Church Street conservation area.

The conservation area is considered to be ‘at risk’ by Historic England.

An officer’s report stated: “The Council is currently investing and undertaking a comprehensive regeneration project within the Church Street Conservation Area as part of the Innovation and Skills Quarter, which includes the conversion, and regeneration of the former General Post Office adjacent to this site.

“This proposal is considered to be contrary to the aspirations of the area, and detrimental to the regeneration investment within the general vicinity.”

But councillors voted in favour of the work.

Councillor Ray Martin-Wells said: “All I see is a building that’s been tidied up. What we’ve got there is an occupied building as opposed to a derelict building and I thought that’s what we were trying to do down Church Street.”