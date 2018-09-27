Hartlepool lecturer set to bring a Poolie twang to national TV as the voice of Channel 4 network

A lecturer has clinched a new role on national television.

Hartlepool’s Suzi Martin, a media teacher at East Durham College, has clinched a job with Channel 4.

I hope my new postion at Channel 4 will inspire my students Suzi Martin

The 31-year-old former High Tunstall pupil, is bringing a distinctive North Eastern twang to the channel in her new position as a continuity announcer for the TV network.

Suzi, who works from the college’s Peterlee campus, now introduces programming across the entire Channel 4 network, talking live in between programmes on Channel 4, E4, More4, Film4 and 4/7.

Suzi’s new position further increases the range of skills and knowledge that she can pass on to her students at East Durham College.

The lecturer previously worked for many years in radio as a producer for Heart Radio North East, and brings a wealth of experience which students benefit from during media lessons.

While Suzi is very passionate about her new additional job at Channel 4, she’s even more passionate about teaching media at the college.

She said: “It’s important to me that my teaching also comes first – I hope my new position at Channel 4 will inspire my students to pursue a career in the media industry and open their eyes to how many opportunities there are for talented media professionals.

“With my new position I can pass on valuable, realistic industry experience to my students every day at the college, helping them to get the best start with their potential future careers in media.”

Students on a media course at East Durham College also benefit from a wide range of industry-standard tools and equipment, including radio equipment, a full Mac computer media suite with video and image editing software, DSLR cameras, recording studio, television studio and much more.