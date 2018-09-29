Hartlepool lifeboat crew rescues stricken vessel

Hartlepool lifeboat was called to assist a stricken vessel.

The volunteers were paged by Humber Coastguard at 11.00am today to assist a 32ft coble with two people on board.

The boat had suffered mechanical failure approximately two miles off Hartlepool.

The all weather lifeboat launched at 11.20am and was alongside the casualty vessel at 11.30am where it was taken under tow to Kafiga Landings at the Headland.

It arrived there at 12.25pm where the local coastguard team assisted with mooring the vessel.

Volunteers returned the lifeboat to the Ferry Road boathouse at 12.30pm, where it was refuelled and made ready for service.